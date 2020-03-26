Jay Bhanushali blasts troll saying he and wife Mahhi Vij don't take care of their foster kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed a baby girl last August.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali gave it back to a troll who said that he and his wife Mahhi Vij do not seem to take care of their foster kids- Khushi and Rajveer. The celebrity couple is fostering their caretaker's children since 2017. Jay and Mahhi are often spotted with Khushi and Rajveer at birthday parties and events.

Hence, when an Instagram user commented on a picture of Jay, Mahhi and Tara saying, “Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies,” the actor couldn't ignore this and shot back with a comment which reads: “@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected.”

“I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement,” he added.



Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Jay revealed how he spends his time with his three kids. “First thing is I get up, see my daughter’s face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father,” he quipped.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in November 2011 and welcomed their first child, Tara, in August last year.

While Jay has done daily soaps such as Kayamath and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mahhi has acted in TV shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Shubh Kadam. The duo even participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.