'Money was never between us': Jay Bhanushali reacts as Mahhi Vij opens up about refusing alimony on BB 20

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 took an emotional turn as Mahhi Vij broke down in tears following a confrontation with Arishfa Khan. During a conversation with her fellow contestants, Mahhi opened up about the challenges of being a single mother and revealed why she refused to accept alimony or maintenance from her former husband, Jay Bhanushali, even after a judge advised her to reconsider her decision.

Jay Bhanushali reacts as Mahhi Vij opens up about refusing alimony on BB 20

However, Jay Bhanushali reacted to Mahhi Vij's comments, saying that money had never come between them. He assured Mahhi that she and their daughter, Tara, would always be his responsibility, regardless of their marital status. The caption read, "Zindagi ne bahut kuch sikhaya, par haar maanna kabhi nahi. Meri beti meri sabse badi strength hai. Thank you @ijaybhanushali." Take a look below:

For the unversed, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation on January 4, 2026, after years of marriage. The two continue to co-parent their daughter, Tara.

What did Jay Bhanushali say?

Reacting to Mahhi's statements, Jay commented on Mahhi Vij's Instagram post featuring the same clip from the Bigg Boss 20 episode, in which she was seen having an emotional conversation with her fellow contestants.

He shared a heartfelt message, assuring her that she could always count on him during difficult times. He reiterated that money had never come between them and never would. Jay wrote. "Be strong, Mahhi. We both know we'll always be there for each other in hard times. Money was never between us and never will be." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAHHIVIJ)Screengrab showing Jay Bhanushali's reaction to Mahhi Vij's statement.

Jay also spoke about his responsibility towards Mahhi and their daughter, Tara, saying that their relationship would not change the love and respect he has for them. "You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both. I'm always here," he added.

Mahhi Vij opens up about refusing alimony on Bigg Boss 20

While speaking to Aasif Khan and Yung, Mahhi shared her frustration with Arishfa but admitted that she regretted her earlier comments. She said, "Arishfa is a liar. I want to talk to her the way I talk to my daughter, Tara, but she is very disrespectful. I felt bad about what I said to her that day. I am a single mother, and only I know how I manage every day."

Explaining why she refused to accept alimony from Jay, Mahhi said, "I am a single mother, and only I know how I manage each day. Jay encourages me to go out and live my life. He tells me that I never go anywhere and spend all my time at home looking after Tara. My life revolves around my daughter. I did not take any alimony because I want to secure my child's future on my own."

She further added, "I don't ask anyone for money, not even Jay, because I feel it is his hard-earned money. When I was in court, the judge asked me four times to accept the alimony, but I refused. Jay has never stopped me from taking anything. I know he would give me access to everything he has, but I don't want that. He has worked hard for his money, spending 16 hours on sets. I feel he has earned every bit of it."

Bigg Boss streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also airs on Colors TV from 10.30 pm onwards.

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