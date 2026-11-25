Actor Jasmine Bhasin has responded to comments about her appearance after photographs from a wedding celebration in Kolkata triggered speculation about plastic surgery, Botox and fillers. The actor addressed the discussion on Instagram, pointing out that her face can look different on different days for several reasons.

Jasmine Bhasin reacts to plastic surgery rumours

Jasmine attended a wedding in Kolkata in a pink lehenga. Soon after her pictures surfaced online, some social media users began questioning whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures. Reacting to the comments, the actor sarcastically pointed out how quickly people assume plastic surgery whenever her appearance changes slightly.

“So apparently I’ve had a new plastic surgery every time I’ve had a slightly different face", she wrote on her Instagram stories. She went on to explain that travel, inadequate sleep, exhaustion and changes in her weight can all affect how she looks. Jasmine also mentioned that working with different makeup artists and dealing with sinus inflammation can make her appearance vary. “I travel, I don’t sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I’ve started strength training, I’ve gained some weight…”

The actor added that she does not look the same every day and cannot be expected to appear flawless in every photograph. She also took a swipe at the idea that her face should always look camera-ready. “My face is not a permanent Instagram filter. Some days the face is snatched. Some days the face is swollen. Some days the face is tired. Some days even the makeup is fighting for its life.”

Jasmie further questioned the assumptions around cosmetic procedures, saying that she does not even have the time for them. She also reminded people that she is human and that changes in her appearance are natural. “And the “plastic surgery” theories… yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye! I’m literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I’m allowed to look different on different days.”

Concluding her response, Jasmine said she was comfortable with her appearance and did not feel the need to look perfect every day. “And honestly? I love my face. I love my body: I love myself. I don’t need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look. So please… let this human breathe,” she added.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINE BHASIN)Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram story

Jasmine Bhasin's upcoming projects

On the work front, Jasmine was recently seen in the Punjabi film Judaa, opposite singer-actor Gulab Sidhu. She has also returned to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 for her third appearance.

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