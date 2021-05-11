Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVIDUBEY 'Jamai Raja' fame Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19

A lot of celebrities ever since the beginning of COVID second wave have been testing positive. Not just from Bollywood but also from the Television industry, stars are falling prey to coronavirus. Now it seems, another name has been added to the list. It is none other than that of popular actor Ravi Dubey who is known for playing the lead role in the hit show 'Jamai Raja' co-featuring Nia Sharma. The actor on Monday evening took to his social media and informed everyone that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 37-year-old actor while sharing the post on Instagram also urged all those who came in contact with him to closely monitor themselves.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Ravi shared his health update and wrote, "Hi guys just got my report it’s positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any... I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones."

The actor asked everyone to stay optimistic amid such testing times. "Stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all,” he wrote.

Ravi's post caught the attention of not just his fans but also his wife and actress Sargum Mehta and others from the industry. Adaa Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Asha Negi, Karan Patel and Karanvir Bohra wished him a speedy recovery while his wifey commented with two sad emojis.

Just few hours back, he shared an informatory post about finding a bed for the patients. He wrote, "Happy to be a cause ambassador for #findabed India’s 1st information repository for finding and building beds..446 cities. 19217 COVID Centres. 671329 beds.. All done in 72 hours by the youth, for the country!"

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,782 new cases, taking the tally to 6,77,412 while the overall fatality count stood at 13,855, the state health department said.

On the professional front, Ravi was last seen opposite Nia in 'Jamai Raja 2.0.' Watch the trailer here: