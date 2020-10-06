Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITITAYLOR Ishqbaaaz fame Niti Taylor gets married to Parikshit Bawa in private ceremony, shares endearing pics & videos

Television actress Niti Taylor whom we have seen in shows like Yeh Hai Yaaiyan, Ishqbaaaz, etc is finally married to Parikshit Bawa. The couple who got engaged in August last year tied the knot in a secret ceremony that took place on August 13. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their respective parents and close family members. Niti and Pariskhit were supposed to get married in October however they decided to prepone occasion after realizing that COVID-19 situation won't be improving by then. The announcement of the same was made by the actress herself on social media where she shared a number of videos and photos from their special day.

Alongside a beautiful picture, the actress wrote, "MRS Niti Parikshit Bawa Tum kuch adhure se Hum bhi kuch aadhe Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de

To ban jayegi apni ek jindgani Ye duniya mile na mile hum ko Khushiya bhaga dengi har gham ko Tum saath ho phir kya baaki hai Mere liye tum kaafi ho #partitayles."

ALSO READ: Ishqbaaaz fame Niti Taylor is finally engaged to Parikshit Bawa, check out pictures and videos

Niti shared a glimpse of their wedding ceremony alongside a caption reading, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021."

Have a look at some more photos & videos shared by their fans:

Speaking about her wedding, Niti told TOI, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal announces wedding with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 with heartfelt post. Fans can't keep calm

She continued, "We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually."

Parikshit happens to be an army officer and after dating each other for two years, the two decided to take it to the next level. Announcing their engagement, Niti last year shared a post and wrote, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...#PARTITAYLES."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage