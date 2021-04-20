Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUULMEHTA/JANKEEPAREKH Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee pens emotional note after two-month-old son undergoes surgery

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer-wife Jankee Parekh Mehta were blessed with a baby boy in February this year. Ever since their social media is filled with various experiences that the doting parents keep on sharing with their fans. Yet again a similar incident which was definitely not a great feeling. It was just two months after Sufi's birth that the little boy had to undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia. Jankee shared a beautiful picture on her account and shared an emotional note on how she prepared the little baby for the same. She even wrote about how difficult it was for her and how she kept on crying because of the fact that her son will have to stay without milk for 7 hours due to the general anesthesia.

In the long Instagram note, Jankee wrote, "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart."

She further wrote, "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought."

She added, "Cut to the day of the surgery, the day when he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless.

Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours. The best gift that we can give our children is to teach them to be ‘Happy and Fearless’ inspite of all the challenges that life throws at them."

The post caught the attention of Nakuul who lauded his wife and son and commented, "My Champions." Not just him, but many others from the TV industry showered their love including celebs like-- Anita Hassanandani, Suyyesh Rai, Drashti Dhami, and Ruslaan Mumtaz.

On the work front, Nakuul received much love from his fans for the character of Shivaay he played in Ishqbaaaz. He has even been a part of shows like-- Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.