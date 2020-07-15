Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh tests COVID19 positive, recovering in hospital

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRENUPARIKHOFFICIAL Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh tests COVID19 positive

TV actress Shrenu Parikh, who was seen in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sarvagun Sampanna, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also to Instagram to share the news with her fans and revealed that she tried to stay sway but still the deadly virus caught her. Shrenu also informed that she has been recovering in the hospital in Vadodra, Gujrat. She captioned the post, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves!"

Shrenu Parikh's post read, "Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too..."

Shrenu did not inform if any other member of her family has also been tested positive.

On the other hand, TV serial shoots have begun and many COVID19 cases have come out. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan has also tested positive. He informed about the same through an Instagram post. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested.And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care"

After Parth's COVID19 positive report, the shooting was stalled and all other actors have also taken the test. Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika in the show, has tested negative while other actors' reports are awaited.

After Parth Samthaan, Balaji Telefilm's Creative Head Tanusri Dasgupta also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon's make up man and hairdresser also tested COVID19 positive. The actress was asked to take a break from the shooting for a few days.

