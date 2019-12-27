Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, body found hanging

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi dies, Karanvir Bohra gets emotional

In a shocking piece of information, Television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away at the age of 37. The actor was last seen playing the role of Kushal Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan. As per the latest reports by Spotboye, Kushal committed suicide and his body was found hanging at his residence. The portal further said that his friends Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj confirmed the news of the suicide. Chetan further said, "We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1 pm today." The sad news made Bigg Boss 12 ex-contestant emotional and he took to Instagram to share the news with a long heartbreaking post.

Bohra captioned the picture of the late actor and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

The news has come as a shock to many. TV star Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace shocked." Actress Chhavi Hussein shared a picture with the actor and wrote, " I hope you are in a better place my dear friend. I have no words to express what I feel today. Just that you will forever be missed by me and all of us whose lives you touched. I wish you peace.

#rip."

Kushal Punjabi was married to a European girl named Audrey and they have a son together. He became father to a baby boy in the year 2016.

Kushal began his career as a model and dancer later which he got a role in TV series called A Mouthful Of Sky. In his career span of two decades, he has worked in many films and TV shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.

The actor was reportedly going to act in Naseeruddin Shah's next murder-mystery titled as Maarich, produced by Tusshar Kapoor and directed by debutant Dhruv Lather.

