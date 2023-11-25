'Get a room': Kamya Panjabi slams Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel for getting cozy in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel gets cozy in Bigg Boss, Kamya Panjabi reacts

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Isha Malviya and her complicated relationships with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar have hit headlines ever since she entered the reality show. The actor's game plan inside the house changed after her current boyfriend Jurel became a part of the show as a wild card contestant. However, her recent stint with Jurel has offended many, Kamya Panjabi being one of them.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, Panjabi, took to Twitter, now X, and slammed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for getting cozy repeatedly inside the BB house. The TV star wrote that she cannot watch her favourite show with her family anymore because of the couple. Tagging ColorsTV in her tweet, she wrote, "Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can't watch my favorite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's tweet here:

After her tweet went viral, the Bigg Boss 17 audience jumped in to react to it. While a section of social media users agreed with Kamya Panjabi, others supported Malviya and Jurel. One user wrote, "Kitne couples aaye hai pehle k season main, this is nothing. Relax!! Which generation you are living in? Also your favourites Vicky Bhaiya and Ankita are there. Vicky ka extra marital affair with Sana. We can say a lot of things, but we won’t. So chill!"

Another user wrote, "Makers can mute gaali and edits many parts from the main episodes but why are they still showing these moments because they want to show this for TRP." Yet another user commented, "Exactly even I had to switch TV off. But why cudnt the makers not show us that part. The makers are as much more at fault thn just them."

