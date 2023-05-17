Is Sunil Grover coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show? Krushna Abhishek answers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Is Sunil Grover coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show?

Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma a few years ago and fans have been missing him since then. The comedian did not return to the show because of his controversial fight with Kapil Sharma and decided to walk his own path. However, rumors of his comeback keep surfacing on the internet. Recently, Krushna Abhishek talked about Sunil Grover's return to The Kapil Sharma Show and said 'Why not'.

Krushna Abhishek told Instant Bollywood, "Why not? It is up to him. He’s a brilliant performer. I am a big fan of Sunil. He performs well, and it will be fun when we are all on stage. I hope that day comes one day. I am being very positive."

For the unversed, things fell apart between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover as they had a fight while they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia. Reportedly, Kapil said some things to Sunil in his intoxicated state. Later, he waved a white flag and things are said to be cordial between the two but Sunil Grover still hasn't made his return to the comedy show.

Talking about the same, Suniul in an interview said, "I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now."

Sunil Grover is currently doing movies and web series, He was last seen in United Kacche.

