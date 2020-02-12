‘Is SidNaaz a game strategy for Shehnaaz Gill?’ Rajat Sharma asks Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz, in the show Bigg Boss 13 are one of the most popular duos in the history of eth controversial show. While Shehnaaz has often proclaimed her love for Sidharth, the TV actor has always refrained from confessing about his feelings on the national platform. India TV Chairman and Editor-In-chief Rajat Sharma entered the Bigg Boss 13 to throw his fiery questions on the housemates and asked SidNaaz about their bond.

Rajat Sharma asked Shehnaaz Gill about her bond with Sidharth and if it is just for the game. Reacting to the allegations of using ‘SidNaaz’ for her game, she said, “Sidnaaz bana isliye hoga kyuki Sid Naaz ikkatthe the. Chaar mahine usne mereko jhela hai, mahaan hai wo. Bahar ja ke clear hoga ki bahar bhi waisi feel hai jaisi idhar hum kar rahe hain. (Sidnaaz was coined because Sid and Naaz were together. He was with me for four months, he is great. Things will only be clear once we step out of the house, whether we still feel the same).”

When Sidharth was asked about his relationship with Shehnaaz, he confessed that he feels the most comfortable with her and likes spending time with her. He also clarified that he will always maintain his relationship with her and they will see how their bond will turn out to be after they are out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

