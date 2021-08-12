Are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill the special guest jodi for Bigg Boss Sunday episode?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CALLMETHEDEVII Is Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill the special guest jodi for Bigg Boss Sunday episode?

The buzz around Bigg Boss 13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill refuse to die. The duo has been the most popular contestant jodi on the reality show and enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Their fans, SidNaazians, go crazy over everything they do. The rumours have it that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to make a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. The makers dropped a post saying, "Bigg Boss OTT mein aa rahi hai Boss jodi. Pehchan kaun?" along with a silhouette of a couple. Instantly, fans went gaga as they were sure that the jodi is Sidnaaz.

While Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill haven't confirmed their appearance, the fans are sure about their arrival as Voot used their hashtags in the post. Also, fans have been comparing the black silhouette with pictures of Sidnaaz. They believe that it is the same as Sidharth and Shehnaaz's still from their music video Shona Shona. This has left the fans excited, knowing Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss OTT.

On Sunday, host Karan Johar will interact with the contestants and review their activities of the first week.

Meanwhile, soon after the contestants made their way inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, netizens started drawing comparisons between some housemates and Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Asking his fans not to pay heed to these comparisons, Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "Guys stop taking people and the comparisons they make on social media so seriously …..it’s not real"

Sidharth also shared a bee and an elephant emotion on Twitter and said that on social media, the bee is bigger than an elephant however in real life, it's not.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted together in Lonavala. Their pictures and videos went viral on the internet. the duo was seen twinning in a pink top and blue bottoms. 'Sidnaaz' started trending on the internet soon after. Fans flooded the micro-blogging site to express their excitement about spotting Sidharth and Shehnaaz together.

A fan said, "From matching clothes on WKW to matching clothes while going out together, we have honestly come a long way! These two beautiful persons who showed me the beauty of love are happy together & I can't be happier!"

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been seen in a couple of music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They are said to come together for another music video titled Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. A part of the song has already been shot in Goa over the New Year. However, no updates about the release of the song have been shared yet.