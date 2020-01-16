Is Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni dating Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin?

TV actor Aly Goni who made his name through the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein once again came in the limelight, all thanks to his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic who got engaged to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently. He showed his excitement and wished his ex-beau good luck for her life. While his fans thought that he is still moving on in his life, another bomb dropped claiming that he is in a relationship with Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin with whom he has even shared the screen in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. And while everyone was taking time to digest the fact, he shared a post for his lady love which added fuel to the fire.

Aly, who will be celebrating his birthday on February 25 has already started receiving gifts from his girlfriend and in the wake of the same, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress gave him a pre-birthday gift in the form of a British Shorthair cat. Aly was so mesmerized with the gesture that he took to his Instgram to share the present with his fans and thanked her for giving him the best pre-birthday gift ever. Sharing a picture of the cat, Aly wrote alongside, "Guys Welcome my new baby ‘Jordan’ the lil #BritishShorthair I feel my Leo is backk.. thank u sooo much @jasminbhasin2806 it was impossible to get this breed in India but made it anyhow the besttt pre birthday gift eveeerrrr... I m sooo happyyyyy #Jordan #britishshorthair."

What needs to be noticed is the fact that the particular breed of cat is not available in India and despite the fact, the actress managed to get it for him. Aly previously had a pet named Leo who passed away in the year 2017 which left the actor really sad, which is why Jasmin decided to surprise him and fill his void.

Coming back to Natasa and Aly, the ex-flame were last seen together in the show Nach Baliye 9 where their chemistry was really appreciated by everyone but what was confusing was their relationship status. It all became clear when Natasa shared the engagement pictures with Hardik on Instagram and captioned them, "Forever yes."

Well, if Aly and Jasmin are really dating each other, then definitely it will be a piece of good news for their fans!

