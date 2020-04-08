Is 'Kanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala pregnant? Bigg Boss 13 contestant opens up

Is 'Kanta Laga' girl Shefali Zariwala pregnant? Bigg Boss 13 contestant opens up

Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala's recent Instagram post created a buzz that she is pregnant with her first child. On Tuesday, Shefali uploaded a picture with her beau, actor Parag Tyagi. In the image, Shefali looks bloated in her saree. Seeing her post, several social media users asked her if she's expecting. "Are you pregnant?," a user questioned.

Reacting to such comments, Shefali said that she had "overeaten". Have a look at the picture here:

Shefali was recently seen in the season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". During he stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of headlines for her fights with the other housemates -- especially Asim Riaz.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, she opened up about the equation between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and said, "Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa. Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn't realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne. So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai."