Is Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar getting married on the show? Watch viral video

Is Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar getting married? Watch viral video

Singer Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about celebrities of the entertainment industry. From her new song to her old boyfriend Himansh Kohli, fans want to know each and every minute detail about the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' and the recent one will definitely add on to your excitement. And it's about her marriage. Yes, that's true! Neha, who is these days seen judging the popular singing reality show is seen claiming that she is getting married in a video that is getting viral on the internet.

But, before you ask who is the groom, let's just make it clear to you that the video is from the sets of the show which is soon going to have its ‘Shaadi special' episode where comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be invited. The viral video shows Neha decked up in a green lehenga with silver jewellery complimenting her co-judge Vishal Dadlani for looking so cool. Later her camera drift to Himesh Reshammiya who tells everyone that she is getting married to which she adds, "Meri shaadi hai aaj," making Vishal prompt 'mubarak ho, mubarak ho'.

Neha, during the course of the episode, will also be seen singing the popular song 'Channa Mereya' and leaving everyone stunned with her melodious voice.

Meanwhile, Neha was recently in the news when she and Tony Kakkar slammed comedians Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda for making fun of her short height and look. Slamming the artists she previously said, "Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!!

Neha Kakkar's post

Neha Kakkar's post

Neha Kakkar's post

Neha Kakkar's post

She recently posted a picture with her brother Tony later which she called her sister his 'dream girl.' Captioning the picture, Neha wrote, “For me, living the good life is getting to hang with this cutie here @tonykakkar He‘s my friend more than an older brother yaar, so these day trips with him are super fun. Plus we’re looking cool na with our matching @novaeyewearofficial . Swag toh hai, but it’s super protective, just like my brother!”

Neha, during the show recently shocked her fans when she revealed that she wanted to commit suicide during the tough phase of her life.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News