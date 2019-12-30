Is Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget dating Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani after divorce with Karan Singh Grover?

Television actress Jennifer Winget is known not just for her shows but also for her personal life. The actress was married to actor Karan Singh Grover after the two dated after appearing in the show Dill Mill Gayye which became popular amongst the youth. Their wedding came as a gift for the fans who considered them a perfect match but it could not last for long and they got separated. After their divorce, the actress's name has been attached to many of her co-actors like Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim, etc but she has always remained silent. Yet again, it is being said that Jenny has found love in her ALTBalaji web series Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani.

The show happens to be a drama based on the Indian Army and features Jennifer, Tanuj and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot revolves around an Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra who is investigating a military encounter case, the outside of which seems simple but she decides to dig deeper and finds out something which shakes up the entire Indian Army.

Jennifer and Karan marriage photo

Coming back to the rumored lovebirds. a report in IWMBuzz states that they are holidaying in Poland currently. Tanuj happens to be the son of yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and rose to fame through his role as a successful cricketer with a casanova image- Vayu Raghavan in Amazon Prime’s web series Inside Edge. The actor was previously asked about the dating rumors which he rubbished. Before Jennifer, he was in news for dating Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara.

Talking about Jennifer, she is these days seen playing the role of Maya in the show Beyhadh 2. Maya happens to be a psychopath who can go to any extent to take her revenge. The second season of the show is receiving a lot of appreciation and also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry.

