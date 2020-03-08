On Woman's Day, Sidharth Shukla reveals staying away from his mom was the toughest part of Bigg Boss 13

Image shared by Sidharth Shukla on Instagram

On International Women's Day 2020, the world is celebrating women and their contribution to the world while a single day to celebrate woman will never be enough, the fact it could bring so many hidden stories out in the world made a difference. So, on this special day, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took a pause and talked about the contribution of his mother in his life. Siddharth in Bigg Boss 13 appeared to be extra tough gut ready to take on anything and everything, but he revealed deep down for his mom he is still a boy who will melt for his mother.

Sidharth features in an Instagram post by Humans of Bombay where he revealed that the toughest part about staying in the Bigg Boss 13 for him was the fact that he had to be away from his mom. Sidharth says, "Recently, I was on Bigg Boss and for the first time, I couldn't speak to her for three months. I know it doesn't sound too cool to say it at 39 - but being away from her was the toughest part of that show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat with it and read it in her voice - it felt like she was right next to me, and that letter was a piece of her."

Sidharth took a walk down the memory lanes and talked about his growing up days when her mother turned her best friend and there was not a single thing to be hidden between them. The actor recalled the times when he had lost his father almost 15 years ago and thanked his mom for her support and sacrifice during those times. Sidharth said, "When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must've had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted."

Towards the end of the post, Sidharth said that he is the happiest when his mother feels proud of him. The actor also revealed the one piece of advice that her mother gave him when she had come to meet him after 3 long months on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth mother told him to stop wearing shorts and wear jeans