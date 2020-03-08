On Woman's Day, Sidharth Shukla reveals staying away from his mom was the toughest part of Bigg Boss 13

On International Women's Day 2020, the world is celebrating women and their contribution to the world while a single day to celebrate woman will never be enough, the fact it could bring so many hidden stories out in the world made a difference. So, on this special day, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took a pause and talked about the contribution of his mother in his life. Siddharth in Bigg Boss 13 appeared to be extra tough gut ready to take on anything and everything, but he revealed deep down for his mom he is still a boy who will melt for his mother.
Sidharth features in an Instagram post by Humans of Bombay where he revealed that the toughest part about staying in the Bigg Boss 13 for him was the fact that he had to be away from his mom. Sidharth says, "Recently, I was on Bigg Boss and for the first time, I couldn't speak to her for three months. I know it doesn't sound too cool to say it at 39 - but being away from her was the toughest part of that show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat with it and read it in her voice - it felt like she was right next to me, and that letter was a piece of her."
View this post on Instagram
“People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes. When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay
Sidharth took a walk down the memory lanes and talked about his growing up days when her mother turned her best friend and there was not a single thing to be hidden between them. The actor recalled the times when he had lost his father almost 15 years ago and thanked his mom for her support and sacrifice during those times. Sidharth said, "When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must've had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted."
View this post on Instagram
I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life - my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world! . #happywomensday #womensday #loveofmylife
Towards the end of the post, Sidharth said that he is the happiest when his mother feels proud of him. The actor also revealed the one piece of advice that her mother gave him when she had come to meet him after 3 long months on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth mother told him to stop wearing shorts and wear jeans