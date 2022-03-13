Inside Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rubina Dilaik & Nishant Bhat's Holi celebration, fans can't keep calm; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV The advertisement marks Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz Rubina Dilaik & Nishant Bhat's first collaboration together.

It is indeed a Happy Holi for the fans of Bigg Boss as a few popular contestants of the show including Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz have come together for a new ad. On Sunday, Colors surprised fans by sharing the video featuring Bigg Boss fan-favorite celebrities. This marks their first collaboration after Bigg Boss.

Take a look:

The video begins with Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz trying to put colour on Karan Kundrra's face on Holi. But Karan is hesitant because he is waiting for someone special. Soon, Rubina Dilaik enters and Karan happily allows her to put colour on his face. The ad ends with Karan, Nishant, Umar and Rubina wishing the audience a Happy Holi.

The video left the audience excited and they bombarded the comments section with their reactions. Fans were hailing for their favorites. One of the users said, "They are just perfect." Another said, "Love the collab."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp, where he is playing a role of a jailor. Umar Riaz, is busy with several music videos, while Nishant Bhat will reportedly judge the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewani Junior. Rubina Dilaik is coming up with a six-part travel series 'Wanderlust' along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. It will capture them experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi.

The travel series is streaming from March 4 on MX Player.