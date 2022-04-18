Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTV India’s Got Talent 9 Winner: Beatboxer Divyansh and flautist Manuraj take home trophy, Rs 20 Lakh cash prize

A number of reality shows came to an end including-- India's Got Talent and Hunarbaaz. Speaking about the show judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, the grand finale took place on Sunday. The winners' trophy was lifted by beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia from Jaipur and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput from Bharat, Rajasthan. The duo was announced the winners of the talent reality show and apart from the trophy, also bagged prize money of Rs 20 lakh. During the course of the show, both of them have left not just the audience but also the judges impressed with their 'jugalbandi' of Indian classical and beatboxing. Apart from them, Ishita Vishwakarma became the first runner-up while Bomb Fire Crew was announced the second runner-up and got ₹5 lakh each.

Speaking about the top 7 contestants, it included names -- Divyansh and Manuraj, Ishita Vishwakarma, Bomb Fire Crew, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Demolition Crew, Warrior Squad, and BS Reddy. While for the host, this season it was none other than Arjun Bijlani.

The announcement of the winner was also made on the official Instagram handle of the channel. The caption shared alongside read, "India’s Got Talent ke Grand Finale mein apne shaandaar talent se Divyansh aur Manuraj ne haasil kar li hai jeet aur bana diya hai ek naya itihaas! Kya aapne dekha unke iss proud moment ko #IGTGrandFinaleonSonyTV mein, Sony par."