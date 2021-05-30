Indian Idol: Sunidhi Chauhan on quitting the show: 'Even I was told to praise contestants in my times'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIDHI CHAUHAN Indian Idol: Sunidhi Chauhan on quitting show: 'Even I was told to praise contestants in my times'

Amidst the ongoing controversy of the famous singing, reality show Indian Idol 12 popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan who was the judge of Season 5 and 6 of India Idol made a shocking revelation. She has said that she quit Indian Idol as a judge as she could not be doing "what they (the makers) wanted". She said that she was asked to praise contestants on the show irrespective of her opinion.

While talking to ETimes Sunidhi said, "Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show."

Sunidhi is not the first celebrity who has put forth views in response to the controversy. Abhijeet Swant who was the winner of season 1also blasted the makers claiming that the show focuses more on the tragic stories of the contestants rather than their singing talent.

The show has been making several controversies after the Kishore Kumar special episode when his son legendary Amit Kumar had come as the guest on the show. He claimed that the producers of Indian Idol had asked him to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit posts family pic as son Arin graduates from high school: 'Proud moment for Ram and I' | WATCH

In an interview with ETimes Amit Kumar had said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened.”

Also read: Super funny videos of Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia that will make you ROFL | WATCH

Amit Kumar had further said that at one point he even wanted to stop the Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar Special episode. He said that the next time the reality show wants to pay a tribute to his father, ‘they shouldn’t do it this way.’