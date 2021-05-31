Image Source : YOUTUBE/SETINDIA Indian Idol: Old video of Rahul Vaidya getting scolded by Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam goes viral. Seen yet?

The popular reality show Indian Idol has been going on for quite a long time now. The show has always been loved by its fans for the tremendous amount of talented singers it brings forth. One amongst those is singer Rahul Vaidya who is in the news every now and then. Either through his appearance in Bigg Boss 14 or his relationship with actress Disha Parmar, Rahul has been managing to stay in the limelight for quite some time now. But do you know, he participated in the first season of Indian Idol? Yes, that's true! That was the first time when Rahul appeared on the screen and impressed everyone with his voice. However, there was an episode in which he got reprimanded by the then-judges -- Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik and the video of the same is now going viral on the internet.

Rahul emerged out to be the second runner-up in the show. Talking about the particular episode, it featured him singing the song 'Pretty Woman' from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho.' However, he failed to impress the judges who scolded him for getting worse with every performance. Soon after his performance, Sonu Nigam said, "Aap har performance ke saath bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai. Jo aapne sabse pehle gaaya tha, woh aapne itna achcha gaaya tha ki Anu ji ne aapse kaha tha, ‘Tu aage aa re.’ Yaad hai na? Aur maine kaha tha ki aap shayad jo last ke teen bachenge, usme aap aayenge."

He further explained how Rahul went to sing but his performance got worst. Not just this, but Anu Malik said that it seems that he has got overconfident in his approach which was visible in his eyes, face and attitude. He said, "Woh jo namrata hoti hai, humbleness hoti hai, woh awaaz mein aati hai. Toh pehle kya gaa rahe the, jab tum aaye the, tumhari bhookh nazar aa rahi thi. Aaj tum idhar aaye ho, hume tumhari bhookh nazar hi nahi aa rahi. Tumhe lagta hai, ‘Haan, main aa gaya hoon.’ Yeh attitude hai."

Well, Rahul went on to sing renditions of many iconic songs. He recently released a new song that was dedicated to his close friends which he made during the course of Salman Khan's reality show. Titled 'Aly,' the song has been released for Alu Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Watch it here:

Before that, he left the audience in aww with his song 'Madhanaya' that featured his girlfriend Disha.

Next up, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show apart from Rahul has Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others as contestants. The show is currently being shot in Cape Town and is expected to go on air in July this year.