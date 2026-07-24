Indian Idol 16 heads for its grand finale; meet the top 6 finalists and know when and where to watch

New Delhi:

The journey of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 16 is coming to an end, with its grand finale set to take place this week. The finale will be a two-day event, with the top 6 finalists battling it out for the title.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah. If you're planning to watch the Indian Idol 16 finale live, here's everything you need to know, including the finalists, the date and time, and where to watch it.

Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Where to watch

Viewers can stream the grand finale of Indian Idol 16 on Sony LIV and watch it on Sony Entertainment Television on July 25 and 26, 2026, from 8 pm onwards. Sharing the promo on X, Sony LIV wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "From legendary singers to unforgettable performances, the Finale is here. Watch the Grand Finale of Indian Idol 16 on 25th & 26th July at 8 PM, only on SonyLIV."

Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Who all are in the top 6?

The top six contestants who have made it to the Indian Idol 16 grand finale are as follows:

Suhail Sufi

Anshika Chonkar

Manraj Veer Singh

Myscmme Bosu

Jyotirmayee Nayak

Tanishk Shukla

Have a look at the top 6 Indian Idol 16 finalists below:

(Image Source : IG: SONYLIV)Meet the top 6 finalists of Indian Idol 16.

For the unversed, the previous season of Indian Idol, Season 15, was won by Manasi Ghosh, after defeating Shubhojit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar. She took home a brand new car, Rs 25 lakh prize money, along with the trophy.

Indian Idol 16: Guests to attend the grand finale

Notably, the Indian Idol 16 grand finale episode promises plenty of stars with special appearances by celebrities including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar. The sixteenth season of the singing reality show Indian Idol premiered on October 18, 2025, with the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist.

About Indian Idol

Launched in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi-language singing reality show Indian Idol has gone on to become one of India's longest-running talent competitions.

Also Read:

Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in a music video with an Indian Idol singer at 15?