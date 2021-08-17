Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to go on road trip to Kedarnath with Arunita and other finalists

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUNITAKANJILAL Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to go on road trip to Kedarnath with show's top finalists

Among the top finalists of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 including Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro, Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan took home the winning trophy. He also took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared the winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever.' Now, Pawandeep is all set to go home and then, travel to Kedarnath with the other top finalists.

In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep spilled the beans about his plans after winning the Indian Idol 12 trophy. He said, "I will go on a road trip to Kedarnath with my six Indian Idol friends. After that will also take my parents out but before that, I wish to go on a 10 day trip with these finalists. First, we all will go home and spend time with family. Post that we will go to Kedarnath and then return to Mumbai and buy flats in the same building and stay together."

He added, "We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12."

Other than making the headlines for his soulful singing, Pawandeep also created buzz for his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal. While the duo has been rumoured to be dating, Rajan clarified that there is nothing romantic between them.

"Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old," Pawandeep told Indian Express.

From the Top 6 finalists, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, and were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohammad Danish and Nihal Tauro, got a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.