Indian Idol 12: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat lauds Pawandeep Rajan, calls him an inspiration for youth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEP_X_ARUNITA_ Indian Idol 12: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat lauds Pawandeep Rajan calls him an inspiration

Television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol contestants have been able to garner a massive fanbase for themselves. They have been receiving the utmost love and praise from audiences all around the world. Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met Indian Idol contestant Pawandeep Rajan and described him as a source of inspiration for the youths. The Chief Minister on Tuesday said Pawandeep's singing has introduced the country to the folk music of Uttarakhand and he has made the state proud by becoming one of the strongest contestants on the popular music reality show.

Congratulating Pawandeep for his achievements at a young age, Rawat wished him all the success in life. He was seen taking his blessings while the CM bestowed him with a shawl.

On receiving such an honor, Pawandeep Rajan said, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever."

Earlier, ex-contestant Sawai Bhatt received a grand welcome in his hometown Nagaur, Rajasthan. Several videos and pictures have surfaced on the internet. The singer was welcomed by his loved ones, friends, family, and fans with open arms along with garlands and flowers. He was also given a traditional turban.