Follow us on Image Source : @INDIAN_IDOL12 Indian Idol 12: Sarabjit's Omung Kumar offers Shanmukha Priya to sing for his film, draws a sketch for her

Indian Idol 12: This season of television's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been creating a lot of buzz. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a huge success. After several actors graced the show, this weekend, the Top 6 Indian Idol 12 contestants will be seen welcoming veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri on the show. Filmmaker Omung Kumar will be seen on the episode as a special guest. While they will enjoy all the performances put forward by the contestants, it was Kumar’s entry that took contestant Shanmukhapriya by surprise.

The Mary Kom director offered Shanmukha Priya to sing for his film. After she sang Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and Super Dancer Aaye Hai, Omung Kumar praised the singer. "I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song! If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future," he said.

Not just this, Omung also drew a sketch of the contestant. The filmmaker who is also a good artist, drew a sketch of Shanmukha Priya in less than five minutes and presented it as a gift to her. Overwhelmed by the filmmaker's gesture, Shanmukha said, "I am overwhelmed and all kinds of happy with Omung Kumar Sir’s compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal."

"Not only this, I also feel honored that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about the love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals," she added.

Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.