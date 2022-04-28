Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan celebrates his birthday with Arunita Kanjilal on set | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PAWANDEEPRAJAN Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal on set of Superstar Singer 2 with others

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal share a great bond. The duo was linked up romantically during their journey on the reality show but any official word on their relationship is still awaited. Fans have given them the moniker 'AruDeep' and the hashtags are viral on social media.

Recently, Pawandeep and Arunita go together after shooting for their reality show to celebrate the former's birthday on set. In videos and pics, Pawandeep, the winner of Indian Idol 12, is seen cutting his birthday cake as he feeds it to Arunita, who stands by him.

In the video, Pawandeep can be seen wearing a blue printed shirt with a yellow cap. There were several cakes on the table including a two-tiered one. As Pawandeep cut the cake, the team cheered, clapped and wished him a 'happy birthday'.

Pawandeep shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "After doing back-to-back shoots today, we celebrated @pawandeeprajan Birthday with the entire crew on set, Some really good music on the way, keep listening, stay tuned (sic)."

Both Pawandeep and Arunita are captains in the reality show Superstar Singer 2, where they are seen mentoring young talent. Singers Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on the show. Other former Indian Idol participants who are on the panel of judges in Superstar Singer 2 are Sayli Kamble, Mohd, Danish and Salman Ali.

The singing reality show will soon air on Sony TV.