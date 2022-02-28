Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PAWANDEEPXARUNITAA Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal spotted walking hand-in-hand in London streets | VIDEO

Reality show Indian Idol 12 grabbed attention for a number of reasons, one of which was the chemistry between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The two were paired up by fans and there were rumours that something is brewing between them. Adding fuel to the fire is their new viral video shared by their fan club account on Instagram. In the same, the singers can be seen walking on the London streets hand-in-hand while indulging in a conversation with a friend. As soon as the fans got to see the same, they went crazy and showered their love in the comments section. However, for those unversed, the two of them were not on a holiday as they were shooting for their new music video titled 'Yaad.' Not only this but the viral video also happened to be a scene from the same.

Speaking about the comments from fans, a person wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi, dear Aru-Deep… God bless you," while another fan commented, "Love them as well as their songs and talent." Another fan wrote: “Made for each other” while one termed them as "love birds."

Have a look at the same here:

Pawandeep emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12 while Arunita was announced the first runner-up. As soon as the winner's name was announced, Arunita went on to hug him that raising speculation about their relationship. Speaking about Arunita, Pawandeep told Indian Express, "We haven’t got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me."

Not only this but pictures of Arunita attending the wedding of Pawandeep's sister also went viral. She was seen taking part in many festivities and having fun with everyone.

On the professional front, Pawandeep and Arunita were seen together in their first music video which they grabbed soon after Indian Idol. It was loved and appreciated by fans all over.