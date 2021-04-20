Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL,NEHAKAKKAR Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar to be replaced by Jaya Prada, watch promo video

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness veteran actress Jaya Prada take the judge's seat in the upcoming episodes. Singer Neha Kakkar will go missing from the show due to her prior commitments due to which, the channel has roped in Jaya Prada. She will be seen taking the seat between judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Due to the second wave of Covid19 pandemic, the government in Maharashtra has announced the lockdown and the shoot of the show has been stalled till May 1. The last episode of the Indian Idol 12 was shot on April 13. The channel has already released a promo in which Jaya Prada will be seen replacing Neha Kakkar.

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar shared pictures from the Indian idol 12 sets on her Instagram. Donning a royal blue saree, the singer looked ravishing. She even asked her fans how does she look in a saree.

Neha Kakkar is very active on social media and keeps interacting with her fans on various platforms. "I love social media. My fans are like my extended family, they give me so much love and appreciation for everything I do, and that's what I love about it. I'm looking forward to putting up videos that can appeal to the millions of people on the new app," said Neha.

Neha is one of the most successful female playback singers in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is being hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali after its previous host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta tested Covid positive.