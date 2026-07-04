Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish welcomes baby girl, recites azaan in newborn's ear | WATCH

New Delhi:

Singer Mohd Danish, who shot to fame following his remarkable stint on Indian Idol 12, is now the proud father of a baby girl. The singer took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.

In addition to announcing the news, Mohd Danish also shared an emotional video on social media that touched the hearts of many. In the video, he can be seen reciting the azaan into his baby daughter's ear.

Mohd Danish announces the arrival of his baby girl

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Mohd Danish thanked Allah for the blessing. While posting an adorable video with his daughter, he wrote, "Our little princess is here. Alhamdulillah for Allah's most precious blessing." The post quickly received congratulatory messages from fans as well as members of the entertainment industry, who wished the family happiness and good health. With the arrival of their daughter, Mohd Danish and his wife, Farheen Afridi, are now parents to a son and a daughter.

Emotional video wins hearts online

The video shared by the singer has been well received by fans because of its emotional and personal appeal. Many people praised the heartwarming family moment, while others flooded the comments section with best wishes for the newborn, congratulating the couple on the arrival of their second child.

Mohd Danish gained fame from Indian Idol 12

Before gaining popularity, Mohd Danish participated in the second season of The Voice India. However, it was his journey on Indian Idol 12 that made him a household name. Known for his soulful voice and powerful stage presence, Danish became one of the most promising contestants of the season and finished as the fourth runner-up. The season was eventually won by Pawandeep Rajan.

Who is Mohd Danish's wife?

Mohd Danish married Farheen Afridi in an arranged marriage on 27 April 2024. Their wedding was attended by several well-known personalities from the music and entertainment industry, including Sonu Nigam, Rakhi Sawant, Palak Muchhal and Javed Ali.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2024, and with the arrival of their baby girl, they have now begun a new chapter as parents of two children.

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