Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSHALI, COLORSTV Indian Idol 12: Jay Bhanushali says, 'Jaya Prada is crystal clear at heart'

The coming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol will witness a next-level musical extravaganza with veteran actress Jaya Prada who will take the judge's seat in the upcoming episodes. Actor Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, interacted with veteran actress Jaya Prada during the shoot of a recent episode.

For the unversed, singer Neha Kakkar will go missing from the show due to her prior commitments due to which, the channel has roped in Jaya Prada. She will be seen taking the seat between judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

The actress interacted with various contestants and also spoke of her journey in showbiz. She mentioned her rivalries in the industry and was candid about the equation she shares with members of the industry.

On the show, Jaya Prada sure left Jay impressed with how she conducted herself.

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer Out! Salman Khan promises action-packed blockbuster Eid treat

"Jaya ji is a fabulous human being. She spoke about her equation with other actors and was open about every kind of rivalry. I feel she is one actress who is crystal clear by heart. It was an interesting episode with her and we had great fun on the set," said Jay.

He also danced when contestant Danish Mohd performed the song "Dafliwale" from her 1979 superhit Sargam. "When Danish was performing the song 'Dafliwale', I couldn't stop myself and began dancing with Jaya Ji," he says.

Indian Idol season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar reacts to increasing Covid cases, says 'praying for everybody'

-with IANS inputs