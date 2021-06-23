Indian Idol 12 fame Sawai Bhatt receives grand welcome in hometown after eviction, watch videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAWAI BHATT Indian Idol 12 fame Sawai Bhatt receives warm welcome in hometown after eviction, watch videos

This week, Indian Idol 12 saw the elimination of Sawai Bhatt. After entertaining fans with his melodious voice, Sawai's elimination was a surprise for his fans leaving them disappointed. Meanwhile, Sawai recieved a grand welcome in his hometown Nagaur, Rajasthan. Several videos and pictures have surfaced on the internet. The singer was welcomed by his loved ones, friends, family, and fans with open arms along with garlands and flowers. He was also given a traditional turban.

Sawai also took to his Instagram and shared videos and pictures from his homecoming. In the videos and pictures, Sawai can be seen getting mobbed by the fans, singing 'dulhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai' for the crowd. He also got emotional and excited meeting his loved ones after 8 months.

Sawai was one of the most popular contestants n the singing reality show and garnered a massive fanbase. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda was one of his fans who loved his singing.

Reacting to his eviction Navya took to Instagram stories to share her disappointment. She posted a picture of Sawai and wrote, “Keep singing and shining,” over it and added a bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis.

Navya had posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Floored by his performance, Navya wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it.

Not just this, earlier too, Navya cheered for Sawai as he sang “Udja Kaale Kawan” from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. She encouraged him this time by sharing a post for him.

Meanwhile, some time back, Sawai shared that he wants to quit the reality show because his mother was not keeping well. However, singer and composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, who were seen judging Indian Idol 12 suggested him to continue the show and fulfil his dreams.