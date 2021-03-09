Indian Idol 12: Esha Deol reveals mom Hema Malini called her crying after her wedding | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMESHADEOL Esha Deol reveals mom Hema Malini called her crying after her wedding

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini made an appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 over the weekend. The dream girl looked gorgeous in a green saree. Other than the soulful performances, the actress had a surprise from her daughter Esha Deol who had recorded a special video message for her. In the heartfelt video, Esha recalled her wedding and revealed how her mother was strong during the bidaai but could not hold herself afterward and called her crying.

Esha Deol revealed, "Jab meri shaadi ho rahi thi, ghar chhod ke jaana padta hai, woh bohot hi tough moment tha mere liye. Bidaai ka samay tha, mummy ekdum strong thi. Lekin jab main gayi, tab phone aaya mummy ka aur zor se ro rahi thi mummy." Sh added, "Main bas yeh hi kehna chahungi ki aaj jo main hoon, as Esha Deol for everyone, is because of you. I worship you, I respect you, I love you"

After watching the video, Hema Malini became teary-eyed and said, She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. She is always with me. Even after marriage, aisa lagta hai ki (it feels like) she has brought a son for me." The veteran actress was also all praise for her sons-in-law Bharat and Vaibhav and said that they both are wonderful.

With the announcement of dance-based reality show Super Dancer 4, there were rumours that Indian Idol 12 will soon go off-air. However, Himesh Reshammiya clarified that the viewers will see them at a new time slot. He told India Today, "While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin."

The show sees Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani as the judges.