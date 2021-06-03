Image Source : INSTA/ABHIJEETSAWANT Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Sawant reveals whether the reality show is real or fake

Indian Idol 12, counted amongst one of the most popular singing reality shows on the small screen. Every now and then, the show gets attention either through the performances or because of any controversy in which it falls into. Yet again, a similar incident took place after the Kishore Kumar Special episode when the show received a lot of flak. Viewers trolled not just the judges but also the contestants were trolled for ruining some of the classic songs in front of the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar. Well now, the winner of the first season Abhijeet Sawant, in a recent interview opened up about whether the show is real or fake. Not only this, but he even spilled beans on controversies, love affairs, and much more.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Abhijeet Sawant said that the makers add 'extra elements' in the show to make it interesting. However, an excess of that shifts the focus of the contestants from singing therefore affecting their performance. He said, "Duration of extra elements used to be short at our time. But more relevance is being given to these elements today. They must give challenging work to the contestants. When you work more on other elements, the level of singing goes down. This is my biggest issue or concern. We must spend more time on singing."

Further, he shared his views on the fake love angles which are implemented in the show by the makers and said, "Every such element was fake in season 11, I have no clue about this season." His statements seemed as if he was talking about the wedding angle between judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

Meanwhile, recently singer Sonu Nigam came in the support of Amit Kumar in the latest video and asked everyone to stay out of the matter.

Talking about the controversial episode, it invited Amit Kumar as the special judge who later revealed that he did not enjoy the episode at all and was forced by the makers to praise all the contestants. Soon, the host of the show Aditya Narayan, in the next week's episode took a jibe at him and asked Kumar Sanu whether he is appreciating the performances himself or has been asked by the makers to do it.

