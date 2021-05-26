Image Source : INSTA/SHANMUKHAPRIYA Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya on trolls demanding her eviction: Even Michael Jackson was criticised

Indian Idol 12 has been in the limelight ever since its inception. The reality show is known to be in the limelight for either controversies, judges--Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya or the contestant. A few days back the show's Kishore Kumar special episode got trolled and yet again it happened. Last weekend soon after the show got over, the internet was filled with criticism for one of the participants-- Shanmukhapriya. She left the judges impressed with her performance on the song 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' but the Netizens weren't quite happy with the same. Many said that she destroyed the cult song while others demanded her eviction. And now, she has finally reacted to all the online bashing and criticism.

Shanmukhpriya is known for her operatic and yodelling skills and this is the reason why she faced negative comments on how she sang Shravan Rathod's song. Responding to the same, she in an interview with Yo! Vizag said, "I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds."

Shanmukhapriya even said that not just her but even the greatest of the artists like Michael Jackson had to endure criticism. Her mother also came out in her support and said that her daughter is trying to experiment with genres.

She said, "As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers."

Have a look at her performance here:

Not just her but even the host Aditya Narayan was bashed by the audience for countering legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar's statements. During the course of the last episode, he asked the special judges whether they genuinely liked the performance of the contestants or were they asked by the makers to do it.