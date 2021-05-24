Image Source : INSTA/SONYENTERTAINMENTCHANNEL Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan slammed for taking jibe at Amit Kumar, fans want THIS contestant to get evicted

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12, every now and then, managed to gain the attention of users either through its episodes or through a controversy. Yet again, it did the same when Kishore Kumar special episode came to everyone's radar. Not just the judges-- Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya but also the contestants were bashed for ruining some of the classic songs. Later, the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar claimed that the makers forced him to appreciate the performance of every participant and he himself did not enjoy the episode. Well now, the host of the show Aditya Narayan in a recent episode which welcomed Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod asked the special guests whether they praised everyone by heart or did the team ask them to do it.

Aditya's video has also been shared by the makers on their official Instagram handle in which he can be seen asking Kumar Sanu, "Aapne humare contestants ki jo itni taarif ki hai, dil se ki hai ya humare team se kisi ne bola hai karne ko (Was it honest praise or did the Indian Idol team asked you to do it)?" The singer responded, "They are really great singers and performed amazingly. All of them could pass off as playback singers right now. I have never seen so many talented people on one reality show. Each one of them is a diamond."

However, this did not go down well with the netizens who started slamming Aditya and called him egoistic for trying to prove that the statement made by Amit Kumar was false. Have a look at the video of the same here:

Not only this, but the fans of the show demanded that the contestant Shanmukhapriya should get eliminated after she and Ashish Kulkarni sang Humko Sirf Pyaar Hai during Nadeem-Shravan special episode. While many said she destroyed the 'cult' song others claimed that she does not sing but shout. See her performance here:

Now, check out how Netizens reacted to both the events here:

