Sunny Hindustani lifts Indian Idol 11 winners' trophy. Here's everything you need to know about him

Sunny Hindustani was declared the winner of Indian Idol 11

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 finally came to end with its grand finale yesterday. The season 11 of the show started in October 2019 and going through all the ups and downs, drama and controversy concluded its 5 month-long run on TV. From Neha Kakkar to Nakash Aziz and many others, the stage of Indian Idol is known to have given talent to Bollywood. The grand finale of this grand show was grander with power-packed performances by the contestant Sunny Hindustani, Ridham Kalyan, Adriz Ghosh, Rohit Raut, and Ankona Mukherjee. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani also delivered their powerful performances. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana graced the stage of the finale with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team and comedian Krushna Abhishek added comedy ka tadka at the grand finale.

Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Date and Time?

The grand finale of Indian Idol 11 was aired on Sunday, 23rd February 2020 at 8 PM on Sony TV. While most of the finale episode was shot earlier, the winner's name was announced in a live session.

Who were the finalists of Indian Idol 11?

The top 5 finalists of Indian Idol 11 were Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Sunny Hindustani, Ridham Kalyan, and Rohit Raut.

Who is the winner of Indian Idol 11?

Sunny Hindustani won Indian Idol 11.

Who is the first runner up of Indian Idol 11?

Rohit Raut is the first runner up of Indian Idol 11.

Sunny Hindustani was one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. On finale night, Sunny impressed everyone with their performance and his performance with last year's winner Salman Ali received an overwhelming response from the audiences. Ayushmann Khurrana was left amazed by Sunny's range and singing talent.

Sunny started off his Indian Idol 11 journey with a song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and many pointed out at the striking similarity between his and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's voice. Sunny used to do boot polish before coming to the Indian Idol stage and despite no formal training in singing, he left everyone behind to life the trophy. Judge Neha Kakkar gave Rs 1 lakh to Sunny during the audition to help his family. During one of his performances on Indian Idol 11, Sunny left actor Kunal Kemmu highly impressed and Kunal gifted him Goddess Lakshmi's locket. Ajay Devgn and Kajol were too left mesmerized by Sunny's splendid performance.

All the hard work and struggle by Sunny Hindustani paid off as he bagged the winners' trophy along with a RS 25 lakhs cash prize, car and singing contract by T-Series.