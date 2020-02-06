Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar to get special surprise from Aditya Narayan after brother Tony's announces wedding

From the past few days, 'is Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya Narayan' is the question which is in the minds of the whole country. The fun batter began when the parents of both the singers graced the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and announced the wedding of the two later which reports of them tying the knot on February 14, this year. It is still not sure whether it still a gimmick or the two are seriously taking it to another level. Just before the big day, the alleged couple flew down to Goa with Neha's brother Tony Kakkar to shoot for a song.

Her brother even announced that something special is going to take place on February 14. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and clearly said that this song will be her last song as a bachelor. He captioned it as, "So much Fun Goa Beach Out on 10th feb."

Recently fans saw how Kumar Sanu gave 'shagun ki chunni' to the Kaal Chashma singer and made it even more official. Not only this, the two lovebirds a few days back shared pictures of half hearts on their Instagram handle.

Further, it is being said that Aditya will soon pamper his baby doll Neha with a lot of gifts just before their big day and will shower her with a lot of gifts such as a cute teddy bear, roses, a big bar of chocolates on the occasion of Teddy Day, Rose Day and Chocolate Day.

Meanwhile, have a look at the fun episode here:

Talking about the singer's previous relationship, she was dating Yaaryiaan actor Himansh Kohli but the duo broke up in December 2018 by removing all the PDA pictures from their social media handle. Later, Neha was seen breaking down on the sets of various reality and Live shows.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page