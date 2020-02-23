Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Live Update: Ayushmann Khurrana makes his way to stage

Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale

One of the biggest realities shows to have its way to the Indian TV screens- Indian Idol is ready for the finale of its 11th season. Indian Idol Grand finale will decide the fate of five finalists: Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Ankona Mukherjee who will fight it out for the last time to take the trophy home. The grand finale night promises to be an entertaining watch for the audience as show's hosts and judges will be seen performing tonight. Neha Kakkar will be seen giving a romantic performance with host Aditya Narayan. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will also grace the finale night and will be seen promoting his recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Don't want to miss out? Catch all the updates here: