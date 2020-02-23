Image Source : TWITTER Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale: How, Where to Watch, Top 5 contestants and more

The Grand finale of Indian Idol 11 is all set to begin tonight and viewers are anxiously waiting for the 11th Indian Idol. The contestants are gearing up for the finals and put their best foot forward to give their best performance. The top 5 contestants of Indian idol 11 are Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda (Punjab), Rohit Raut from Latur (Maharashtra), Ankona Mukherjee and Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata(West Bengal) and Ridham Kalyan who hails from Amritsar (Punjab). Ankona is the only female contestant to reach the finals. Contestant Sunny Hindustani has already been signed by three music composers - Himesh Reshammiya, Amit Kumar and Shamir Tandon.

The grand finale will see see many spectacular performances and judges Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will also be seen shaking their leg.The adorable jodi of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has left the audience shocked during the semi finale of Indian Idol season 11, after they almost got married on the stage.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s rocking performance on the finale is something that the audience is looking forward to. The two fabulous singers have made their mark in the industry with their singing and more,

Ayushmann Khurrana along with the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan will be special guests on Indian Idol 11 grand finale. Comedian Krushna Abhishek will also be on the show to tickle your funny bone. Apart from performances by the top five contestants, expect some sizzling performances by host Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar. Ayushmann will also be in the house so how can one let him go without singing one of his popular numbers.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page