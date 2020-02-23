Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar to set the stage on fire with romantic performance at Indian Idol 11 grand finale

Indian Idol is one of the biggest reality shows to be aired on Indian televisions and its 11th season is inching towards its end and in just a few hours we will get the name of the winner. The show has been a grand affair and its finale is going to be grander. According to the latest promo shared by channel, show's host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar will be seen entertaining the audience with their romantic performance together. The 'romantic angle' between the two has been getting a lot of attention.
The two will be seen performing on Badrinath Ki Dulhania song.
Recently, the families of Aditya and Neha made an appearance on Indian Idol and expressed their desire that they would like to see the two getting married. While the whole episode was designed to boost up the show's TRP, the audience has shown their excitement to see the two together
Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani will also be seen performing at the finale.
Tonight at 8 PM, a musical celebration par excellence awaits you, as does the crowing moment of our next #IndianIdol! #IndianIdolGrandFinale - 10 HOURS TO GO!!! @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @adrizghosh @theridhamkalyan @rohitshyamraut @sunny_hindustaniofficial @ankona15
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen making an appearance on the grand finale where he will be promoting his recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Ayushmann will be seen doing a fun interaction with the finalists and other people at Indian Idol 11 finale.
Our #Top5 express their heartfelt thanks to the judges for the guidance and mentoring they provided. Watch the beautiful tribute they perform in honor of our Terrific Trio in #IndianIdol11 #GrandFinale, tomorrow at 8 PM @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @adrizghosh @ankona15 @sunny_hindustaniofficial @rohitshyamraut @theridhamkalyan
The show finale will decide the fate of five finalist Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Ankona Mukherjee who will fight it out for the last time to take the trophy home.