Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. India TV’s tribute: Watch Irrfan Khan on Aap Ki Adalat | Live updates
Live now

India TV’s tribute: Watch Irrfan Khan on Aap Ki Adalat | Live updates

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked Irrfan Khan if he had always wanted to be an actor, he said he tried doing many jobs but that would bore him after a point after which he realised that money isn’t the only requirement.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Irrfan Khan in Aap Ki Adalat
Image Source : INDIA TV

Irrfan Khan in Aap Ki Adalat

Irrfan Khan, who is known for his versatility, breathed his last in Mumbai today. The actor started his acting career with serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ki Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat and Chandrakanta among others, and went on to do many superhit films in Bollywood and Hollywood. Irrfan Khan once featured in India TV's superhit show Aap Ki Adalat and revealed quite a lot about his personal life.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked Irrfan if he had always wanted to be an actor, Irrfan said he tried doing many jobs but that would bore him after a point after which he realised that money isn’t the only requirement. He wanted to do something that would just not give him money but also satisfaction. And after he watched a few films, he realised that was something he could do.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Irrfan Khan's interview on Aap Ki Adalat Live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 29, 2020 2:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Irrfan Khan's amazing filmography

    Irrfan Khan began his career by starring in theatre and further starred in Bollywood movies before going on to explore western cinema as well. The actor has come a long way and has done all that it takes to become a megastar. From TV, Bollywood to Hollywood, the actor conquered it all.

  • Apr 29, 2020 2:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    India TV pays tribute to great actor Irrfan Khan who died too soon

    Talented actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 53. Paying tribute to the actor, India TV brings to you Irrfan Khan's interview on Aap Ki Adalat.

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X