India TV’s tribute: Watch Irrfan Khan on Aap Ki Adalat | Live updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Irrfan Khan in Aap Ki Adalat

Irrfan Khan, who is known for his versatility, breathed his last in Mumbai today. The actor started his acting career with serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ki Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat and Chandrakanta among others, and went on to do many superhit films in Bollywood and Hollywood. Irrfan Khan once featured in India TV's superhit show Aap Ki Adalat and revealed quite a lot about his personal life.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked Irrfan if he had always wanted to be an actor, Irrfan said he tried doing many jobs but that would bore him after a point after which he realised that money isn’t the only requirement. He wanted to do something that would just not give him money but also satisfaction. And after he watched a few films, he realised that was something he could do.

