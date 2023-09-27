'I’m alive...' Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh puts death rumors to rest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jigyasa Singh

Hoax spreading about celebrities' deaths or accidents is unfortunately not uncommon. Recently, television actress Jigyasa Singh found herself at the center of such rumors but promptly put them to rest with a post on social media. The Thapki Pyaar Ki actress shared a screenshot of a YouTube video that falsely claimed she had passed away. The screenshot showed videos with titles like 'Thapki Pyaar Ki actress passed away | Last video' and 'Actress Thapki has passed away - Shocking News.'

Reacting to those headers and news, the actress in her post, clarified that these videos were fake news and questioned the individuals spreading such false information. She wrote in the caption, "Who are these people spreading this? (laugh emoji) Guys, I am alive! MIRACLE MIRACLE! Stop spreading this fake news on fake channels."

Meanwhile, the actress has been away from showbiz for some time, and the news of her supposed death brought her back into the limelight. These fake videos on social media platforms mentioned that she had died in a car accident. Following which, netizens paid their last respect. 'Rest in Peace', 'RIP Jigyasa' and "Om Shanti," were some of the comments reflected.

About Jigyasa Singh

Jigyasa Singh gained fame for her role as Vaani in the popular television series 'Thapki Pyar Ki' and its second season, 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2.' However, she had to make a mid-show exit from the second season due to health problems, and Prachi Bansal replaced her in the role. In addition to this, Jigyasa Singh has appeared in other television dramas, including 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.' She has also made guest appearances in a few other television shows and has been featured in one or two music videos.

Despite being away from the entertainment industry for a while, Jigyasa Singh continues to maintain a connection with her fans through regular interactions on social media.

