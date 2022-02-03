Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.__HAARSH__BHAARSH Hunarbaaz: Pregnant Bharti Singh scolded by Harsh Limbachiya for nearly falling on set

Highlights Bharti earlier said that she is proud to be India's first 'pregnant anchor'

'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh is expecting to be a mother. Last she spoke, the popular host and actress confirmed that the delivery is due in April. She has been enjoying her pregnancy phase all this while and is setting major goals for expecting mothers as she continues to work amid this period. Bharti is currently co-hosting Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with her husband Harsh Limbachiya.

Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram stories where she is heard saying that her husband scolded her as she was about to fall on the sets while working. A concerned Harsh is heard saying, "Pitt jayegi agar next time idhar aise ghumi phiri. Aisa sab nahi chalega." Seeing this reaction of hers, Bharti plants a kiss on his cheek.

Take a look at the video from Hunarbaaz shoot here.

Bharti Singh had on several occasions shared her fear of conceiving a baby during the pandemic. In a recent video shared on Colors TV, Bharti spoke about how her family had scared her with a list of warnings, as the mom-to-be continues to work. "I have reached the sets. I am a bit scared that I am shooting in this situation. But I am being blessed with a lot of love and surrounded by my team and family. So, there is no need for me to be worried," Bharti said.

As the video continued, she spoke about how her family warned her that any mishap could happen on the set and how Harsh and Bharti vowed to change the mindset of society that revolves around working pregnant women.

"This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and asked me to be careful on the sets about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant," Bharti said. "I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s. I will become India’s first pregnant anchor," Bharti stressed. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiya also talks about the fear of her working during pregnancy but assures that things will be fine once the first day of shoot is over.

Signing off in her typical style, the comedian said in the video, "Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma, we will work and earn money)."