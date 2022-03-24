Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar's moves on 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' leaves Parineeti Chopra, audience awestruck

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the judges of Colors TV's reality show 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'. A new promo of the show has surfaced, in which the filmmaker impressed Parineeti Chopra, legendary singer Kumar Sanu and the audience with his dance moves. In an upcoming episode of the reality show, Kumar Sanu will appear as a special guest, who will make the show melodious with his singing. He will sing his hit songs like 'Aankh Maare', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhe' and others. Well, Parineeti and Johar couldn't stop themselves from grooving to singer's popular tracks.

Karan Johar will be seen dancing to the popular song 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' from the 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Dropping the video, colors wrote, "Karan ke thumke dekh kar kya aapne bhi bajaayi seeti? Yeh toh thi sirf ek jhalak, inki poori performance ko kijiye enjoy, iss weekend. Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, iss weekend Sat 9pm -Sun 7pm sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." In the video, you can see Karan in a black and white outfit as he showcases his tremendous moves. Seeing Karan's dance, Parineeti Chopra starts screaming 'Come on, Karan!'

For the unversed, 'Ghunghat Ki Aad Se' is from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's 1993 release 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', which has been sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Meanwhile, talking about judging Hunarbaaz, Parineeti Chopra said, "I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things."

ALSO READ: Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh shares what he's looking for in his would be wife