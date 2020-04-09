'Hum Paanch' returns on TV, here's how Sweety aka Rakhi Vijan is feeling

Actress Rakhi Vijan is thrilled about her iconic series "Hum Paanch" coming back on the small screen after more than 15 years. "Hum Paanch" will be back on April 13. A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, "Hum Paanch" revolved around Anand Mathur, his second wife - Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting plans to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions.

"I am very excited for return of 'Hum Paanch' on Zee TV, not just because the show is finally coming back, but also because it's coming back at a time when everyone is locked down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it is also coming back due to public demand, which is like a cherry on the cake. I remember very clearly, we entertained the audience for nine long years and with every episode, the TRP's went higher. We used to make people laugh and enjoy, so I feel this is an apt time to come back and entertain everyone. For the amount of time they will watch the show, people will surely forget their miseries," said Rakhi.

She has many memories associated with the show in which she had played Sweety Mathur.

"I would like to take this opportunity and give a tribute to (producer) Ekta Kapoor. I don't think many people know, but she started her career when she was just 16 years old and she created history by sitting on the boss' chair at such a young age. The best part was that even though she was the boss, she used to come and give us the character brief and script brief personally. In fact, at times, she would even act it out for us, which was really fantastic," said Rakhi.

"To be honest, 'Hum Paanch' was her concept, she did the casting and every episode was also approved by her. Her passion really inspired us. I'd also like to add that the show holds a very special place in my heart because we all (the cast) started off with this show together at a really young age and none of the girls had any traits of competitiveness or jealousy. In fact, we were just like a family. There was always positive energy on the set that actually made 9 years fly by easily," she added.

The decade-long show, which had concluded in 2006, also starred Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Vandana Pathak, Vidya Balan, Bhairavi Raichura and Priyanka Mehra.