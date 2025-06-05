Hina Khan to Vibhu Raghave, TV actors, who were diagnosed with cancer Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in 'Celebrity MasterChef India', was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Vibhu Raghave died battling stage 4 colon cancer on June 2, 2025. Take a look at the television actors who have been diagnosed with cancer.

New Delhi:

The lives of television actors are often viewed through the lens of glamour and privilege; however, they also face tough challenges like everyone else. Over the years, several television actors have opened up about their battles with cancer, turning their struggles into powerful and inspiring stories. Let's take a look at the TV actors who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with the serial 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is battling stage 3 breast cancer. The actress revealed her battle with breast cancer in 2024 through her Instagram handle, and since then, she has been updating her fans and followers about the treatment. The 37-year-old actress has featured in several TV shows, including 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Shadyantra', among others. For those who may not know, the actress tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025.

Rozlyn Khan

Model and actress Rozlyn Khan is an activist and a cancer survivor. The actress is best known for 'Farhan Sabri: Aa Bhi Jaa'. Recently, on National Cancer Survivors Day, she shared her cancer story and said that this disease has given her a new perspective on life.

Chhavi Mittal

TV actress and YouTuber Chhavi Mittal underwent surgery and radiation therapy after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022. She openly shared her entire journey on social media, which emerged as an inspiration to many. Although she is now recovered from cancer, but is still undergoing hormone therapy, for which she has to fight constantly the side effects.

Vibhu Raghave

Television actor Vibhu Raghave was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022. He was best known for his role in serial like 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', and 'Saavdhan India'. Recently, the news of his demise was confirmed by his close friends on social media. He breathed his last in Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. In his last days, he was going through a financial crisis, for which his close friends shared emotional appeals online asking for financial help for his treatment.

Also Read: Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 and 2 to re-release in theatres but with a twist | Deets Inside