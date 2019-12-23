Hina Khan's scuba diving pictures with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will give you major holiday goals

Hina Khan is holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Tv actress Hina Khan recently released her song Raanjhana with Bigg Boss co-contestant and her BFF Priyank Sharma. The song sung by Arijit Singh has been getting a good response from the viewers and looks like Hina is in full mood to celebrate this feat. The actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and looks ready to welcome the new year. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from the trip. Hina shared pictures from her scuba diving session with Rocky.

Sharing pictures and video from the scuba diving session, the actress wrote, "One of my favourite things to do on this planet.. #ScubaDiving 18 meters down, that’s me in the blue waters, keeping calm and blowing bubbles.. I become a fish in blue waters #WaterBaby #MaldivianBlues #MyFifthDive Thank you @eurodiverskurumba and @kurumba_maldives for this amazing experience.. Gabby (our instructor) @gabrielaenjoyslife you deserve a special mention you wer fab #CheersToLife."

Hina raised the mercury by sharing her pictures in her two-piece floral print bikini dress.

Hina who was last seen in the new Kausatii Zindagii Kay essaying the role of Komolika, quit the show midway to focus on her Bollywood career. Hina hasn’t signed up any project but we can’t wait to see her back in action.

