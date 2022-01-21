Hina Khan remembers her late father as she condoles Shaheer Sheikh's dad's demise: 'Pain will stay'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan remembers her late father as she consoles Shaheer Sheikh's dad's demise: 'Pain will stay'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently lost his father Shahnawaz Sheikh due to COVID19 complications. He was critical and on the ventilator. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor is yet to make an official announcement, his fans and friends took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences. Extending her support to the actor and mourning the demise, Shaheer's close friend, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note. Remembering her late father Aslam Khan, who died nine months and paying her condolence to Shaheer's father, the actress said 'the pain will stay.'

She recalled how Shaheer was among the first ones to come to console her at the time of her father's death and wrote, "And exactly after 9 months, this Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent tht day.whyyyyy Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye I am left with no words.. Rest in Peace uncle.. Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad's news broke.. I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably, wish I was thr shaheer."

Hina Khan added, "This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what people say.. I hv been thru this And I exactly know how terrible one feels.. My heart goes out for Aunty.. It's the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works Nothing my friend. It stays Forever."

Shaheer Sheikh, who is mourning the sudden loss of his father, had earlier informed his fans that his father was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID19. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe Covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..," he wrote.