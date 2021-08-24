Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan pens emotional birthday post for her mother, calls her 'supermom'

Actor Hina Khan's posted an emotional birthday post for her mother and she's missing the presence of her late father. On Monday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad...We're in this together..no matter what ..Happy Birthday Mommy." Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her with her mother.

Fans poured in heartfelt comments on Hina's post. "You are a strong lady, Hina. God bless you," a user commented. "Happy birthday to aunty. Your father is looking after all of you from heaven," another user wrote.

On her father's birthday earlier this month, Hina Khan had shared pictures and videos of her mother cutting the cake. Hina Khan wrote, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.. At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her .. But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions."

She added, "I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief .. Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else .. And that I learned from my beloved Father .. I humbly request everyone to keep him in your prayers.. I will always love you dad.. We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool."

Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away. She rushed back from Kashmir for his last rites.