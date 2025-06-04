Hina Khan marries her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after more than a decade of dating | See Photos Hina Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on Wednesday, June 4. She took to her Instagram profile to share dreamy images from her wedding celebration.

Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, after more than a decade of dating. The two have been together since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. Rocky has been supporting the actress through thick and thin. He even went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house to support his girlfriend. And now, after dating for more than a decade, the couple has tied the knot. Hina also took to her Instagram profile to share dreamy images from her wedding celebration.

Hina's wedding photos are out now

'From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband,' read Hina's caption.

Hina and Rocky's wedding looks

Rocky wore a white kurta-pyjama. At the same time, Hina Khan has worn a light green colored raw silk saree. This saree has been designed by Manish Malhotra. Her studded jewellery is also from the Manish Malhotra collection. For her wedding, Hina Khan chose an opal green colored handloom saree, whose weaving depicts centuries-old motifs with gold and silver threads. Light red colored borders, thread work and embroidery have been done with zardosi. Gotta detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem gave a dreamy finish.

Hina and Rocky's love story

Let us tell you, Hina Khan met her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, in the year 2009 on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', where Rocky was the supervising producer. Both are very active on social media and never miss a chance to express their love. Both are very close to each other's families. From vacationing together to celebrating functions, both are seen doing everything together. When the actress was diagnosed with cancer, Rocky stood by her, from taking her to the hospital to taking care of her, Rocky did everything.

Who is Hina's husband Rocky Jaiswal?

Rocky Jaiswal, whose real name is Jayant Jaiswal, is a well-known television producer and businessman. He has earned fame for his work behind the scenes in many TV shows. He remained in the headlines for his relationship with Hina.

